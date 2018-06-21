Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Leshurr has told fans she "tried to end it all" two years ago.

The rapper said she met "bad people" in her life who broke her "mentally and emotionally" and made her think the "only way to happiness now is death".

In a post on Instagram, she said she wasn't speaking out for "sympathy" but had written the post for "whoever's reading and can relate".

"Anxiety and depression exists. Let's stop shying away from these subjects and help our people," she added.

In the post, Lady Leshurr said she was a "different person now" and was telling fans because "I'm one of the realest people in this music thing".

"My reason for telling you this is because I know I'm not the only one.

"I know people go through this everyday, suffering in silence, don't have a shoulder to lean on or an ear to speak to."

She said she knows people who have thought about taking their own lives due to how they were feeling.

The Birmingham rapper said only people who have experienced similar feelings will know how difficult and frustrating life can be "when you're petrified to leave your house due to fear".

Image caption Lady Leshurr says she's opening youth clubs for children with mental health issues

She told fans she was opening youth clubs for children that have mental health issues because "a change is needed".

"I have a voice and I must use it. This is more than music. This is life."

Lady Leshurr wrote that the topics in her post may seem uncomfortable for most but she will "always stand by what I believe in".

She told fans not to be afraid and communication is "vital" before signing off with the word "love" and a heart and star emoji.

