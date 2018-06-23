J Hus has appeared in court, after being charged with carrying a knife.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to Newsbeat, using his real name Momodou Jallow, that the rapper was remanded in custody.

The 23-year-old was arrested on 21 June, after being stopped in a vehicle by a marked police car.

"Occupants of the vehicle were searched and a man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/ bladed article," police said.

He was arrested close to Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and appeared at Thames Magistrates Court the following day.

The MOBO award winner, and three-time Brit award nominee, has upcoming gigs in the next month that appear to be in doubt.

They include appearances at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on 30 June and London's Wireless festival on 7 July.

J Hus' management has been contacted by Newsbeat but have not yet commented.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.