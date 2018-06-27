Image copyright Getty Images

Welcome to the internet in 2018 - which has already given us people eating laundry detergent, a man asking if a butterfly was a pigeon and an audio version of #TheDress (it said "yanny", by the way).

It's now given rise to the newest and weirdest and most important question so far: Who has "big dick energy"?

By the way, physical endowment has nothing to do with it.

Let us explain. Because there is a lot to unpack here.

It starts with the whirlwind romance between recently-engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

Allegedly, Ariana tweeted and then deleted a fan about her fiance's sizable - ahem - gift.

Fans - and internet users more generally - seem to universally agree that Pete Davidson exudes big dick energy, which can basically be described as a confidence: a swagger and a charisma which means you're comfortable being yourself.

It's said to have originated with Twitter user @imbobswaget, but has recently taken on a life of its own.

Skip Twitter post by @SupremoEmo I feel like big dick energy doesn’t have a definition per say but rather it is an essence one has — mb (@SupremoEmo) June 27, 2018 Report

Image copyright Pete Davidson/Instagram Image caption Pete Davidson himself shared a screenshot of an article about him having it on his Instagram story

The Cut clarifies the definition: "It's not cockiness, it's not a power trip - it's the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself."

But who else has it?

Well, even if you don't actually have a penis, you still have to worry about whether you have big dick energy.

Unless you're Rihanna. She definitely has big dick energy.

So does Cate Blanchett. In fact, the whole cast of Ocean's 8 probably has it.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption That's a lot of big dick energy

Harry Styles? Yes.

Idris Elba? For sure.

Skip Twitter post by @Meadbymead I’ll be the first to admit I definitely don’t have BDE, but let’s stop pretending anyone other than Pete and Idris Elba does. — Tyler Mead (@Meadbymead) June 27, 2018 Report

Beyonce? Yes - but apparently at Jay Z's expense.

Skip Twitter post by @popbuzz Overheard at PopBuzz:

"As Jay Z's big dick energy has has grown weaker, Beyoncé's has grown stronger"

"Oh my god, Cate Blanchett EXUDES big dick energy"

"FP doesn't have it... or does he?" — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) June 27, 2018 Report

Piers Morgan? Not so much.

Skip Twitter post by @ailbhshmalbh How is Piers Morgan still paid to be on tv?!?!

He doesn't have big dick energy, only small dog energy. — Ailbhe (@ailbhshmalbh) June 27, 2018 Report

Here are some more controversial ones. The Kardashian/Jenner men?

Skip Twitter post by @mRiah Scott Disick: BDE

Lamar Odom: BDE

Corey Gamble: No.

Tyga: BDE

Travis Scott: Not so much

Rob Kardashian: Don't make me laugh — mariah smith (@mRiah) June 26, 2018 Report

Beckham? Apparently not.

But the internet is way past thinking about what real people have BDE.

Skip Twitter post by @yeetztweetz the only person who truly knows and harnesses big dick energy is big bird — ryan (@yeetztweetz) June 26, 2018 Report

And then there's the even more out-there, conceptual stuff.

The debate rages on.

