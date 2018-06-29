Image copyright Getty Images

Drake's latest album has arrived and with it has come a chorus of people in their feelings.

It's to be expected.

Since his very first mixtape back in 2009 Drake has been helping people craft emotional Facebook statuses (progressing to tweets as the social media landscape changed) and now you can expect a flurry of sad-sounding Instagram captions all Summer Eighteen.

Whether you love him or can't stand him, the Canadian artist (and/or his ghostwriters?) definitely know how to craft a quotable song.

Fans poring over his latest offering - all 25 tracks of it - are already filling social media with his words.

Drake's well-known for a topsy-turvy relationship with his friends.

He may have sung "no new friends" on a hook for DJ Khaled once upon a time, but that doesn't mean he's entirely happy with the friends that he has - if lyrics on That's How You Feel are anything to go by.

Expect to see this written below a few moody selfies over the summer.

And if you thought it was going to get any happier, you're about to be more disappointed than Drake is on Jaded.

In fact, if you were just going from the lyrics that are clearly resonating with people, you'd think Drake was doing nothing but sitting and stewing in his Calabasas mansion since releasing More Life back in March 2017.

And given what's happened in the weeks leading up to Scorpion's release - a back-and-forth with Pusha T which revealed the news that Drake has a child he's been keeping secret - you might not be far wrong.

This paraphrased lyric on Peak certainly gives that impression.

Lyrics on Emotionless show that the fallout from the Pusha T clash has been on Drake's mind - but people think they'll also be relevant to other fathers.

Aside from the confirmation of Drake's child, people are posting everything - from the seemingly woke...

To the straight-up hurt.

People are getting pretty emotional thinking about the rapper - lots of people seem near tears.

But this being Drake - a rapper whose legacy is argued over more than most - not everyone is in agreement.

And some people are finding this whole thing pretty predictable.

But as the internet has proved after every Drake beef and album release, Drizzy can seemingly never lose.

