Smoke Dawg has been shot and killed in Toronto.

Tributes have been paid to the Canadian rapper on social media following a triple shooting outside a club on Saturday night.

"I wish peace would wash over our city," Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the 21-year-old, whose real name is Jahvante Smart.

"So much talent and so many stories we never got to see play out. Rest up Smoke," he said.

The rapper toured Europe with Drake during his 2017 Boy Meets World tour, and has previously collaborated with Skepta on Overseas.

Police confirmed that Smoke Dawg and 28-year-old Koba Prime, real name Ernest Modekwe, were killed on Saturday.

A third person was injured in the shooting, with an unnamed woman expected to recover from her injuries.

"Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world," a statement from Smoke Dawg's family said.

"Music was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a super star."

Murda Beatz, who produced Drake's Nice For What, posted about losing his "brothers".

Skip Twitter post by @murdabeatz_ RIP My Brothers Smoke Dawg & Koba.. Love You Guys 4 Life.. Rest Easy 💔💔💔💔💔 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) July 1, 2018 Report

Prominent artists both in the UK and Canada have been paying tribute.

While fans have been speaking about violence in Toronto.

Skip Twitter post by @iamnoahmiller RIP Smokedawg.



It’s ridiculous our world has to come to this violence. Especially in a city I’m living in.



It’s disgusting to see people post videos online and act like this is normal. — Noah Miller (@iamnoahmiller) July 1, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @claudiamcneilly TORONTO NEEDS TO STOP WITH ALL THE GUN VIOLENCE WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS. RIP SMOKE DAWG YOUNG LEGEND 💔🌹 — claudia (@claudiamcneilly) July 1, 2018 Report

Smoke Dawg was part of Halal Gang and appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra's Fire in the Booth in 2017.

His family said he leaves behind a one-year-old daughter, his parents, and 13 siblings.

His death comes less than two weeks after rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida.

