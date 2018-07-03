Image copyright Getty Images

Cardi B has become the first female rapper to achieve two Billboard number one hits in the US.

The 25-year-old's song I Like It, with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, climbed one place to give her the top spot.

Her previous number one was Bodak Yellow, which stayed top of the charts in America for three weeks in October last year.

She surpasses the likes of Lauryn Hill and Lil' Kim, who achieved number ones in 1998 and 2001.

The last female rapper to have the US's most popular song before Cardi was Iggy Azalea in 2014.

Cardi B isn't exactly known for being the best at controlling her emotions, and her reaction to the news was as you'd expect - pure unadulterated joy.

In an Instagram post, she's sat in a car, repeatedly screaming: "I'm number one, I'm number one." Unfortunately, we can't link to it, given her slightly excitable language.

Image copyright Getty Images

As well as becoming the first female rapper to achieve two number ones, Cardi is also the first artist since Macklemore and Ryan Lewis in 2013 to score two number ones from a debut album.

She's the first solo artist to achieve that feat since Bruno Mars in 2011, and the first female solo artist to do so this decade - Lady Gaga's 2009 debut album was the last.

But despite all the records and plaudits, it seems Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, still has some haters.

The rapper said she felt the need to post chart data herself due to people trying to "discredit" her.

The latest number one comes shortly after Cardi B revealed she secretly married Offset in a ceremony last September.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.