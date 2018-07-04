Image copyright Getty Images

England fans woke up thinking about only one thing on Wednesday - the fact that football is well and truly coming home.

There were scenes of joy in living rooms and pubs across the country, as well as in the streets.

Celebs were just as overwhelmed as us by Jordan Pickford's heroics as England won a World Cup match on penalties for the first time.

Stormzy was among just two celebs to have their reactions filmed.

The rapper was headlining his own festival in Ibiza as the match took place - but stopped it to watch the penalties.

Needless to say it went off as Eric Dier's decisive spot-kick went in.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stormzy on stage at his Merky Festival in Ibiza

Elsewhere, Ross Kemp's reaction - filmed topless as well as completely breathless - has got him a lot of attention on social media.

It's pretty intense.

Little Mix's Jade didn't have time to get an England shirt - but she did have something that very few other England fans had to help with their celebrations.

And in the studio in Russia, Ian Wright showed what the last-16 win means to him.

Devlin's reaction was Ross Kemp-esque.

How can someone look so angry and so happy at the same time?

It was a pretty different picture back in Ibiza where Stormzy was - there's no doubting how Dave, Avelino and Michael Dapaah are feeling.

As for the rest of us? Well - our celebrations are just as worthy of being written about.

If England progress past Sweden on Saturday, who knows what level the celebrations might reach.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.