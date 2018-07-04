Image copyright Getty Images

J Hus has apologised to fans after he was charged with carrying a knife.

In a Tweet, the rapper said: "Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family.

"I appreciate everything, Trust me."

He also thanked his team "for the work behind the scenes" and apologised to fans for cancelling some shows.

Skip Twitter post by @Jhus Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, Trust me. Shoutout my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I’ve missed out on.



Time to finish the album. 🖤🙏🏿 — J HUS (@Jhus) July 4, 2018 Report

The rapper, using his real name Momodou Jallow, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday, 22 June.

He was bailed and will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday 20 July.

The 23-year-old was arrested on 21 June, close to Westfield shopping centre in Stratford in east London, after being stopped in a vehicle by a marked police car.

"Occupants of the vehicle were searched and a man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife/bladed article," police said.

J Hus pulled out of performing at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow last weekend.

He was due to play the main stage on Saturday but was replaced by Gerry Cinnamon.

The MOBO award winner, and three-time Brit award nominee, was also due to appear at Wireless Festival on 7 July at Finsbury Park in London but he has now been removed from the line-up.

Since his arrest, he's received support from artists in the industry, with Lethal Bizzle defending his decision to carry a knife.

Skip Twitter post by @LethalBizzle J Hus 😢. The boy has been to hell and back. Being stabbed is a life changing experience. Im sure he felt he needed to proctect himself. I hope the judge takes all into account. Im gonna sit with him at some point and have a grown chat. He’s a star, needs to move different 😔 — #FLEXREMIXOUTNOW (@LethalBizzle) June 23, 2018 Report

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.