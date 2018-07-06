Image copyright Reuters

Ariana Grande has addressed the controversy over her fiancé's joke about the Manchester Arena bombing - saying she "didn't find it funny".

But the singer said Pete Davidson uses comedy "to help people feel better" and his intention "wasn't malicious".

During a set five months after the terror attack, the Saturday Night Live comedian made a remark about how famous Ariana had become.

He said: "Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert."

Ariana responded to a fan's tweet on Thursday which questioned why she was still with Pete.

Skip Twitter post by @ariissalegend I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete, like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion. — oscar☁️ (@ariissalegend) July 4, 2018 Report

The 25-year-old said the issue had been "tough and conflicting" on her heart and the joke was unfortunate.

Skip Twitter post by @ArianaGrande this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018 Report

The couple started dating in May and last month Pete confirmed they were engaged.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 24-year-old said that men were walking past him and tipping their hat as a sign of respect.

The Manchester Arena bombing, which took place in May last year, claimed the lives of 22 people.

Ariana has revealed she has PTSD from the attack, and doesn't think she'll ever be able to talk about the event without crying.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.