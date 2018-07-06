Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert

Image copyright Getty Images

Chris Brown has been arrested following a concert in Florida, US authorities have said.

The singer, 29, has been detained by police for an outstanding warrant in Hillsborough Country, according to a spokesman for Palm Beach Country Jail.

It's not been confirmed what the arrest warrant is for. Chris posted a $2,000 (£1,512) bond and was released, said the spokesman.

Newsbeat has contacted the singer's representatives for a comment.

Chris, who is currently on his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, was performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday.

Following his release he posted a photo of himself on stage with the caption: "What's New? Show tomorrow!"

It's not the first time Chris has been in trouble with the police.

In 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told police he had threatened her with a gun.

His lawyer tweeted that his client was later freed, adding that the accusations were "demonstrably false".

The singer has several convictions for violence, including a 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

