Image copyright Getty Images

Fans just can't get enough of the Stormzy-Adele love-in.

The world famous artists have been friends for a while now, but Stormzy's latest Instagram post has taken it to a whole new level of BFF.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of him serenading Adele at her Titanic-themed 30th birthday party, which was in May this year.

"Words will never be enough for this caption," he said, calling it "The best night of my entire life".

Fans of both of the artists have enjoyed the throwback.

And to be fair, the pictures are pretty adorable.

Some people are dreaming of a collab from the pair.

Stormzy and Adele's friendship has been blossoming for a few years now.

The MC has always made it clear just how much he admires the 30-year-old former Tottenham resident, and posted a picture with her backstage a couple of years back.

Confirming that she's just as much of a fan of Stormzy as he is of her, Adele was spotted rapping along during a Stormzy show in Brixton last year.

She also gave him a shout at one of her shows at the O2 Arena in 2016.

Afterwards, he told Newsbeat: "Oh my days, to this day I still don't even believe it."

It seems the two have grown closer over the years, with Stormzy even name-checking Adele in Big For Your Boots.

Along with Stormzy, celebs at Adele's 30th party in May included James Corden, Mark Ronson and Childish Gambino.

The party was Titanic-themed, with Adele dressing as Rose, who was played by Kate Winslet in the 1997 film.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.