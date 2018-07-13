Image copyright Getty Images

A Tory MP has been accused of Islamophobia over a now-deleted tweet he posted about Sadiq Khan.

Michael Fabricant posted a cartoon showing the Mayor of London's head on an inflatable balloon, engaged in a sex act with a pig.

Former Conservative Party chairman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi described Islamophobia in the Tory party as "widespread".

Mr Fabricant says he posted the tweet by mistake.

Replying to criticism on social media, the MP for Lichfield said: "I did not see the detail on my small iPhone.

"I stupidly tweeted it in a meeting without checking it properly and hadn't spotted there was a face on it.

"I am genuinely sorry if it caused anyone offence and I am disappointed in the person who sent it to me in the first place."

Baroness Warsi, who was the UK's first female Muslim cabinet minister, recently called for an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

And following this tweet she said it was "only a question of time".

And on and on it goes 🤦🏽‍♀️

There will be an inquiry- it’s only a question of time.

The problem in my party is too widespread for there not to be.

The question is how much damage we will do to our reputation in the meantime as we drag our feet @Conservatives https://t.co/NYTz0dwIzX — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) July 12, 2018 Report

Some Labour MPs called for Mr Fabricant's suspension.

Can't believe @Mike_Fabricant tweeted that vile, islamophobic image of @SadiqKhan - thought it was a spoof. He has just deleted it. Describes himself as an "MP dude" in his twitter profile but is clearly an "MP idiot". @SayeedaWarsi is right on this - her party has a problem. — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) July 12, 2018

The 68-year-old has caused anger with his tweets previously, and had to apologise in one instance after saying he would punch a female journalist "in the throat" if he was ever on a talk show with her.

You might also recognise him from an appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity First Dates.

The cartoon he posted features a picture of Sadiq Khan's face on the giant blimp being flown over London in protest of Donald Trump's visit to the UK, engaged in a sex act with an inflatable pig.

Sadiq Khan is a Muslim, and eating pork is a sin in Islam.

Pork has previously been used in Islamophobic attacks.

Donald Trump has been a regular critic of London's Labour mayor, most recently in an interview with The Sun.

The president said Mr Khan had done "a terrible job" in response to last year's terror attacks in the capital.

The Mayor of London was the person who gave permission for the giant blimp of Donald Trump to fly during his visit to the UK.

He's previously accused Mr Trump of holding "ignorant" views of Islam.

Newsbeat has contacted the Conservative Party for comment.

