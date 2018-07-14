Image copyright Radio 1

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson has confirmed that she is no longer signed to Simon Cowell's record label.

Louisa said, in a tweet, that her departure from Syco Music was a "mutual decision".

She was signed to Simon's label in 2015 after winning The X Factor when she was 17.

But after three Top 20 hits in the year following her win, Louisa's more recent singles failed to chart.

Her 2018 release, Yes featuring 2 Chainz, peaked at No.65.

Louisa's message to fans, announcing her split from the Sony Music department, was a positive one, however.

"Big thank you to Syco for everything they've done for me," she wrote.

"It's been so much fun and I'll always be grateful to Simon and the team for all their support."

She also added that she has a new single due for release on Sony's Ministry Of Sound record label.

In 2017 Louisa told Radio 1 she had worked with songwriters who had penned hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Maroon 5 on her debut album.

"I just want to make everything perfect before I give it to everyone," she said at the time.

Louisa's just one of many X Factor success stories whose relationship with Simon's record label has been short lived.

Who else couldn't make things last with Syco?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Terry had a No.3 hit with his single When Christmas Comes Around, written by Ed Sheeran, in 2016

2016 winner Matt Terry confirmed in June 2018 that he was no longer signed to Syco, after charting with just one Top 40 single.

Despite scoring a No.1 album and a string of hit singles, Ella Henderson parted from the label in February 2018.

Fleur East won the talent show in 2014 took her single Sax to No.3 in 2015, but her second single failed to chart and she left Syco in 2017.

Leona Lewis told Newsbeat in 2015 that she had to leave Syco records because as the label grew, Simon Cowell and his team had less time to work with her.

Other X Factor artists who have lost their record deals with the label include Alexandra Burke, Sam Bailey, Ben Haenow and Matt Cardle.

But there are still several X Factor acts signed to Syco

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix are one of the most successful winning acts in X Factor history

Simon Cowell has held on to some of the most profitable X Factor artists.

Little Mix, Olly Murs, Rebecca Ferguson and James Arthur are all still on his roster and enjoying varying degrees of success.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.