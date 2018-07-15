Image copyright Getty Images

Serena Williams' husband has paid tribute to his wife following her defeat in the Wimbledon final - saying he "couldn't be more proud".

Alexis Ohanian posted a photo of the tennis champion onto Instagram with the caption "just getting started".

He said Serena had gone through major surgery shortly after the birth of their daughter in September last year.

"We just wanted her to survive - 10 months later, she's in the Wimbledon final," he wrote.

Alexis, who is the co-founder of Reddit, married the 23-time Grand Slam champion in November.

The couple have a 10-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In February, Serena revealed how she almost died giving birth and was bedridden for six weeks afterwards.

Serena lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final on Saturday, but said it was just the start of her comeback.

"I didn't know a couple of months ago where I was, where I would be, how I would do, how I would be able to come back.

"It was such a long way to see light at the end of the road.

"Obviously I can compete for the long run in a Grand Slam. I can come out and be a contender to win Grand Slams."

