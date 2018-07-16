Image copyright AFP/Getty

It may still hurt if you're an England fan who thought it should have been the Three Lions playing on Sunday night.

But France ended up World Cup winners, beating Croatia 4-2, and celebrated in biblical rains.

There were parties in the streets, parties in the parks and parties in the bars.

And it didn't take long for the social media reaction to come rolling in.

Mona Lisa smile

So that's why she's smiling.

Paris's most famous portrait got a makeover by the Louvre museum, who put her in a France shirt.

But given the real Mona Lisa is supposedly from 16th-century Florence, she's more likely to be an Italy fan.

They weren't in the tournament this time round, so you can forgive her for being a glory hunter.

Next stop, puns galore

Not to be outdone by the London Underground, the Paris Metro system updated some of its station names after the victory.

They changed Bercy to Bercy les Bleus (merci les Bleus, or thank you Blues), Victor Hugo to Victor Hugo Lloris (after the France captain) and Champs-Elysees Clemenceau to Deschamps-Elysees Clemeceau (after the manager Didier Deschamps).

And the metro station Etoile (star) was renamed to On a 2 Etoiles (we have two stars) - referring to the stars you get on your shirt when you win a World Cup.

The president celebrates hard...

We're disappointed French President Emmanuel Macron didn't follow his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and go full kit.

Who can blame him for celebrating like this at the final whistle?

He may have been sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as President Grabar-Kitarovic (who was very gracious in defeat), but Mr Macron didn't care.

He celebrated like he was in the terraces, like any other France fan.

... And then attempts a dab

But unlike any other France fan, Macron got access to the victorious dressing room afterwards.

It was here that he ran into Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy - never a man to miss a social media opportunity - who managed to get dabber extraordinaire Paul Pogba to join him and Macron.

Mendy asked the president: "What's the new move?"

The president almost nails the dab in response.

Imagine if England had won. Would we have seen Theresa May flossing with Dele Alli in the dressing room?

A perfect Sunday evening in Paris - feat. Bey and Jay

What happens when you're meant to be performing at the same time as the most important match in world football?

Well, Beyonce and Jay-Z were booked to play the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday evening.

Graciously, they "did a Justin Timberlake" and stuck the match on the big screens before the gig.

Then they came on stage to reveal they were wearing the France kit - already with the second star sewn on.

Who did they choose to wear on the back of their shirts? Not stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Paul Pogba.

No, they went for unsung hero Raphael Varane.

To be fair, the Real Madrid defender had a great tournament.

Interrupting the gaffer's media commitments

France manager Didier Deschamps was dutifully talking to the media after leading his team to one of their proudest moments.

But the French squad seemingly thought the press conference needed a bit of spicing up.

So they crashed the conference, chanting his name and drenching him in the process.

Well, he was called the "water carrier" when he was a player.

Bleu-sky thinking

Not everyone was able to get time off work to catch the game.

Easyjet pilot Rachelle Rogers managed to get updates in the sky from air traffic control.

We guess that's vital information to help you fly.

Passing the torch

Kylian Mbappe truly came of age at this tournament, scoring four goals and putting in some blistering performances.

Although it's not too unexpected - this is a player who PSG paid £166m for last year.

And the 19-year-old was only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final.

The first?

Oh, just a Brazilian called Pele.

But spare a thought for this guy

As you'd expect, celebrations went on deep into the night on the streets of France.

The Eiffel Tower went all out with fireworks and blue, white and red lights.

Even in London, excited French fans climbed statues and let off flares.

But one over-excited fan in France might have woken up this morning with quite a sore head.

Sacre bleu.

