BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw and Greg James are playing what may be the biggest game of hide and seek that's ever been heard on UK radio.

Obviously, it's a game that doesn't immediately spring to mind when it comes to radio but if anyone can make this work, it's Nick and Greg.

The two presenters are taking part in the stunt to celebrate the upcoming permanent swap of their Radio 1 shows.

Greg moves to Breakfast in the Autumn and Nick will take on Drivetime.

They have promised to stay on air until their hiding place is found - which could potentially mean hosting a joint show for the foreseeable future if they are any good at hiding.

Both have been teasing their plans on social media.

Listeners have been asked to track the duo down with the help of clues given out on air.

"We are in a building, don't go looking in a ditch. Don't go into a haunted forest," said Greg.

"The best bet is for everyone to work together to share your suspicions and theories."

Their big game was planned in such secrecy, that even the bosses at Radio 1 were unaware of what was going on.

During his time hosting Radio 1's afternoon show, Greg James been involved in some fairly daft schemes - such as hiring out his services to listeners for random tasks in his Rent-A-Greg feature.

But he says a big game of Hide & Seek is his silliest yet.

Listen to Radio 1 to hear when or if the two presenters are found.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.