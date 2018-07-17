Image copyright Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Trump and Putin met at the G20 summit in Hamburg in 2017

Mocking Trump and Putin by suggesting they are gay is a "damaging trend" which needs to stop, LGBT campaigners have said.

The New York Times was criticised this week after it tweeted a cartoon depicting the US and Russian presidents on a date with one another.

It was posted ahead of their meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

Commentators said they were tired of homosexuality being used to mock Trump.

It was immediately met with criticism after it was tweeted.

Skip Twitter post by @guybranum You’ve done it guys. You’ve saved democracy by saying Trump and Putin are gay for each other. The first 1000 times didn’t work, but your version was the final nail. You have humiliated them out of destroying democracy by saying they are like gay people. The union is safe. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) July 16, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @adamjmoussa HOMOPHOBIC JOKES: Come over

WOKE LIBERALS: I can't

HOMOPHOBIC JOKES: You can use the Trump/Putin meeting as a cover to say gay sex is gross

WOKE LIBERALS: pic.twitter.com/XQhjeqGV1h — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) July 16, 2018 Report

Among those criticising the New York Times was Brian Sims, a US politician in Philadelphia. He's also an LGBT activist.

He told Newsbeat: "Ultimately, the punch line here is that they're gay and that would infuriate each man because they're homophobic.

Skip Twitter post by @BrianSimsPA @nytimes this isn’t just intensely stupid it’s homophobic as all hell. What on Earth makes you think that equating the love that millions of people across the planet feel for one another to the unconscionably criminal relationship between these two is OK?!? Truly, please explain. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) July 16, 2018 Report

"Each of them is responsible for anti-LGBT rhetoric and policies, and so the New York Times felt like they'd be madder at the insinuation than the LGBT people whose love and relationships being mocked are."

'This isn't political satire, it's just old-fashioned homophobia'

Kim Sanders, head of media engagement at LGBT charity Stonewall called these jokes "a damaging trend".

"Depicting public figures as gay or bi in an attempt to mock them is a damaging trend that needs to stop," she said.

"These images reinforce a harmful narrative that being LGBT is inferior or something to be ridiculed.

"This isn't political satire, it's just old-fashioned homophobia."

Not just Trump and Putin

Jokes about Trump and other male world leaders have also been met with criticism.

In the run up to Trump's meeting with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-Un, comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted a mock up of Kim and Kanye's wedding Vogue cover - but with Trump and Kim in their place.

