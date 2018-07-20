Image caption The final night of Radio 1's weekend in Ibiza will include a DJ set from Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson, Jax Jones and MK are among the names heading to Ibiza with Radio 1 and 1Xtra this summer.

Annie Mac announced the line-up, which also includes Denis Sulta, Patrick Topping and CamelPhat, on her Radio 1 show.

Returning to Cafe Mambo on 3 and 5 August will mark the 23rd year of broadcasts from the White Isle.

This year will also see 1Xtra joining the Radio 1 Dance family on the island for the first time.

Image caption Annie Mac will host the events at Cafe Mambo

Cassy, Eats Everything and Mella Dee will play alongside La Fleur, MK, Patrick Topping, Jax Jones and special guests on Friday 3, with Cassius, Krystal Klear, Octavian and Purple Disco Machine confirmed to close the weekend with Mark Ronson two days later.

More names will be added to the line-up nearer the event.

Annie Mac says: "We have a really eclectic selection of the finest artists in electronic music, from the most exciting new names to the most trusted and celebrated stalwarts of the scene.

"Only Radio 1 can pull off parties like this and I'm really excited to both host and play at both of them. Bring on the fun."

1Xtra will take over Ibiza Rocks on Saturday 4 August.

The event will be hosted by Charlie Sloth and DJ Target, with other DJ sets from Sian Anderson, MistaJam and DJ Charlsey.

The line-up will also include Not3s, RAYE, Wretch 32 and Kojo Funds.

Charlie Sloth says: "1Xtra making its first appearance at the legendary Ibiza Rocks is huge and crazy exciting!"

