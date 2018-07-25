Image copyright Getty Images

If you hadn't noticed, it's hot. Very hot.

And it's going to continue with temperatures expected to hit 34C in some parts of the UK on Thursday.

Just in time, scientists have released new guidance on applying sun cream - suggesting six teaspoons is enough.

So do you know how to put it on and how often to apply it? And did you know it doesn't last forever?

Dr Walayat Hussain of the British Association of Dermatologists helps Newsbeat debunk some myths...

1. Six teaspoons is 'probably not' enough

"I wouldn't use that as a hard and fast rule," Dr Hussain says. "It's better to keep doing it until all your skin is covered.

"We say six to eight teaspoons is enough to cover the body but that certainly depends on how much clothing you've got on as well.

"It's better to cover all of the skin that is exposed."

So if you were at the beach and not wearing much - use more than six teaspoons.

2. It's got an expiry date

"It's like any product, it's got preservatives in so the manufacturer has to protect itself against the products degrading," Dr Hussain says.

"You just have to follow the advice on the bottle."

Also, putting sun cream in the fridge doesn't have much of an impact. It's fine being stored in a "cool, dry place according to what it says on the manufacturers' recommendation".

Of course putting sun cream in the fridge will mean it's cooler on your skin when you apply it.

3. You should apply it more than once

"We say when you're out and about you should apply it every two to three hours," Dr Hussain says.

The recent hot weather shouldn't have too much of an impact on how regularly you should apply it though.

"A lot of it depends on what you're doing. If you go in the water and you dry yourself off, you need to re-apply it because even the water-resistant stuff gets washed off.

"It all depends on your level of physical activity. We say between 11 and 3 you should try to seek the shade."

4. It takes two to do it properly

If you're sun bathing alone, Dr Hussain says you shouldn't leave your back exposed.

"Unless you're really flexible you can't apply it, so you should ask someone else to help you.

"That's where clothing becomes so important. If you're wearing a swimming costume you have to ask someone else to adequately apply it."

5. How to deal with sunburn

"Prevention, obviously," Dr Hussain says.

"But then you need to get out of the sun, drink lots of water, hydrate yourself well and cool the skin down with moisturising cream."

Basically, you should treat it the same way you would treat any other burn.

