Chance the Rapper has been announced as the headliner for this September's 1Xtra Live at the O2 arena.

The Chicago rapper will be joined by acts including Chip, Pusha T, Jorja Smith and Ella Mai.

The event, which has been going since 2008, will be on Saturday 22 September 2018.

Chance the Rapper has promised fans "the best show they've ever seen", saying he's excited to play in London again.

Other acts named so far include MIST, Mr Eazi and Yxng Bane.

Doors will open at 6pm on the day, with the acts starting at 7:30pm.

But don't worry - there will be live coverage on 1Xtra too if you can't get tickets.

Last year's 1Xtra Live in Liverpool was headlined by Stormzy, Lady Leshurr and Wretch 32.

Other acts over the years have included J Hus, Mary J Blige and J. Cole.

The first ever 1Xtra Live was in 2008 and featured Craig David.

Tickets will go on sale at 6pm on Monday 30 July and will cost between £23.50 and £28, including booking fees.

