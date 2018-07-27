Radio 1 pulls Logan Paul interview

Image copyright Getty Images

Radio 1 has pulled an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul.

There had been a lot of criticism when it was announced he was going to appear on Charlie Sloth's show on Thursday night.

Logan Paul caused controversy earlier this year by filming the body of an apparent suicide victim for one of his vlogs, and has since apologised.

Radio 1 tweeted: "After listening back to the interview we don't feel it's right."

Some people responded to the tweet saying they thought it was a good call to pull the interview.

Charlie Sloth spoke about the issue on his show last night.

"We've listened back to the interview we did with Logan and even though it was only part of a wider piece, we don't feel it's right.

"So we've decided we are not going to run it."

When Radio 1 shared a teaser clip from the interview there was a lot of backlash on social media.

Charlie Sloth previously criticised the American YouTuber for posting the video, from Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known to be a frequent site of suicides.

In January the DJ chose him as 'Wally of the Week' on his Radio 1/ 1Xtra show The 8th.

"Millions and millions of people around the world look up to Logan Paul, including loads of youngsters.

"My children are some of those youngsters - they look up to Logan Paul like a superstar," he said.

"Fam, let's face it, you are an absolute wally."

The YouTuber apologised again later in January by posting a video about suicide awareness, and pledging to donate $1m (£700,000) to prevention groups.

Some social media users say he should be forgiven.

