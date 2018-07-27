Image copyright Getty Images

James Corden might think twice about teasing Tom Cruise in future.

After mocking one of the actor's stunts on the Late Late show, Tom challenged the chat show host to do a skydive.

It was a dare that couldn't be ignored, so after a bit of training and with a camera team in tow, that's what James did.

Before jumping from the plane, he joked: "If we both die, I will get zero press."

Earlier this week, Tom Cruise was a guest on the chat show and James teased him about his skydive in his latest film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout

James told him the stunt he does in the film is no big deal.

But it is.

It's a military manoeuvre where someone leaps from an aircraft before opening their parachute close to the ground.

So Tom threw down the gauntlet and invited James to an airstrip in Southern California, to perform his own skydive.

James has slightly less experience in doing his own stunts so jumped out attached to an expert skydiver.

Tom, of course, did the jump solo in a pair of jeans and a jumper.

James swore as he leapt from the aircraft but he and Tom looked to be enjoying themselves as they plummeted to the ground.

Lots of screaming was involved.

Tom Cruise famously loves doing his own action scenes - and has risked his life trying to get the right shot.

One famous stunt comes in the opening scene of Mission: Impossible 2, where he climbs a cliff - Utah's Dead Horse Point.

He does it with no safety net underneath him.

During his career, he's broken many bones.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the skydive with both he and James Corden landing safely.

Back on the ground, they hug and James says: "That was unbelievable."

