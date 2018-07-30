Scarlett Moffatt hits back at body shaming trolls
- Published
Scarlett Moffatt says it's "hard to pretend" she's ok after receiving body shaming online from trolls.
The I'm a Celeb winner says she received the abuse after appearing on ITV2's Aftersun on Sunday night.
She tweeted that the comments she got from "grown adults" resulted in her crying her eyes out.
The 27-year-old posted a series of tweets, and said she was "constantly being attacked" because of her size and appearance.
I’m honestly ashamed of some people on here. Hard to pretend I’m ok and be a good role model to others about how it’s ok to just you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you’re very proud of yourselves— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) July 29, 2018
Following her initial tweet, celebs were quick to defend her and show their support.
Former Love Island contestant Olivia Buckland tweeted her saying that she'd received similar criticism from trolls.
"Babe I can feel this so much. Happened to me yesterday I broke down. From one strong lady to another; we're better than that", Olivia said.
No wonder the amount of people including myself with social anxiety is increasing. Feel like I can’t even film tv shows without hating the way that I look after - from constantly being attacked because of my size and my appearance!— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) July 29, 2018
Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!! Please to the people out there who aren’t loving themselves right now please don’t let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within ❤️— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) July 29, 2018
Love Island's voice over Iain Sterling also tweeted Scarlett to offer his support, saying she was "the sweetest most approachable individual out there".
Thank you lovely ☺️ https://t.co/XoJDOqqyx1— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) July 29, 2018
Love Island presenter Caroline Flack added her support, saying "You were BRILLIANT tonight. And lovely to chat after".
I wanted and felt like I had to write that tweet to let you know at the end of the day I’m a 27 year old girl with feelings & a family who get upset also when they see vile comments about my appearance. Something needs to change with our society!!— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) July 29, 2018
Radio 1's Chris Stark added: "I think it's embarrassing that anyone would want to bully someone to sell papers/clickbait/drive their own ego.
"I'd like to think that any decent person would look to who writes this kind of stuff and blocks them from their social etc. Ur brilliant & ur family must be so proud."
Last week, Scarlett posted a picture on Instagram saying she was "blocking out the haters".
Last year, Scarlett posted two selfies on Instagram to address what is real life and what is filtered life on social media.
In one picture a natural-faced Scarlett smiles into the camera. The other shows the TV personality in full make-up with her features accentuated by a Snapchat filter.
She wrote, "To all you young girls (and older ladies) out there don't believe all you see on social media,.
"This goes to show what make-up and a filter can do. Love who you are and don't compare yourself to anybody else. As Dr Seuss once said.... Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You."