Scarlett Moffatt says it's "hard to pretend" she's ok after receiving body shaming online from trolls.

The I'm a Celeb winner says she received the abuse after appearing on ITV2's Aftersun on Sunday night.

She tweeted that the comments she got from "grown adults" resulted in her crying her eyes out.

The 27-year-old posted a series of tweets, and said she was "constantly being attacked" because of her size and appearance.

Following her initial tweet, celebs were quick to defend her and show their support.

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Buckland tweeted her saying that she'd received similar criticism from trolls.

"Babe I can feel this so much. Happened to me yesterday I broke down. From one strong lady to another; we're better than that", Olivia said.

Love Island's voice over Iain Sterling also tweeted Scarlett to offer his support, saying she was "the sweetest most approachable individual out there".

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack added her support, saying "You were BRILLIANT tonight. And lovely to chat after".

Radio 1's Chris Stark added: "I think it's embarrassing that anyone would want to bully someone to sell papers/clickbait/drive their own ego.

"I'd like to think that any decent person would look to who writes this kind of stuff and blocks them from their social etc. Ur brilliant & ur family must be so proud."

Last week, Scarlett posted a picture on Instagram saying she was "blocking out the haters".

Last year, Scarlett posted two selfies on Instagram to address what is real life and what is filtered life on social media.

In one picture a natural-faced Scarlett smiles into the camera. The other shows the TV personality in full make-up with her features accentuated by a Snapchat filter.

She wrote, "To all you young girls (and older ladies) out there don't believe all you see on social media,.

"This goes to show what make-up and a filter can do. Love who you are and don't compare yourself to anybody else. As Dr Seuss once said.... Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You."

