Chrissy Teigen says she is "super insecure" after sharing a video of her post-pregnancy body with fans.

The model gave birth to her second child Miles Theodore with husband John Legend in May.

The couple also have a daughter, Luna, who is two.

Chrissy's fans have thanked her for the video, which showed a close-up of her stomach as she said: "I guess these just aren't going to go away. This is my new body".

The video is captioned: "Mom bod alert!"

She then shared a picture of herself topless, covering her chest with her arm and kissing her husband.

In a series of tweets following the video, she said: "Instagram is crazy.

"I think it's awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol' bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.

"Also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!"

Fans were quick to respond to her post and support her.

One said: "It's been a year since I had my baby and I am so much heavier than I was pre-pregnancy. And IG always has these 'snap back' or 'post baby' body that sometimes gets me so insecure wondering why I cant be that size yet."

Another one, wrote: "Thank you for talking about this and being honest. It matters."

one of the reasons i idolize you, you make me feel like my body is okay, and i should be proud. i'm still working on be confident enough to go out in things like this but just taking the picture takes a lot, so for that, thank you.

"I am LIVING for you displaying your postpartum body," another user commented.

"A lot of celebs like to hide&come back looking better than b4 kids. Yay for them, but it's hard for regular moms not to feel like we are broken. It's probably not easy to display flaws society says are unattractive but TY."

Your mom bod is beautiful and I'm so happy that you're comfortable posting it in all its glory 🖤 @chrissyteigen leading the way toward spreading love and body positivity

Last year, Chrissy opened up about her insecurities and admitted she'd cried because of how she looked.

She's also spoken previously about having postnatal depression following the birth of baby Luna in 2016.

