Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has defended Pink for cancelling a gig after being spotted relaxing on an Australian beach.

She called off the performance on her Beautiful Trauma tour in Sydney after coming down with a chest infection.

The 38-year-old had been snapped by paparazzi photographers enjoying a day with her family on a beach in Byron.

Speculation followed about why she'd cancelled prompting Pink to respond on Instagram.

Next to a photo of herself and her daughter, Willow, she wrote: 'I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life."

Justin Timberlake then came to her defence, commenting on Pink's post, calling her "the REALEST."

"As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with 'NSync and once as a solo artist), I'm here to tell you that you won't find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman."

Image copyright Getty Images

The 37-year-old went on to say he related to what Pink was going through - as he struggles with his own health.

"And NOW... as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience... AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the DAD I want to be too??

"I say HATS OFF to you, my friend. I don't know how Moms/Artists like you exist."

He criticised the paparazzi photographers who took the beach pictures and wished Pink a speedy recovery.

"Go make up some fodder about somebody who's half-assin' it. NOT a real one.

"Wishing you full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!!! -- JT," he ended.

Pink originally called off the tour date on 3 August posting an apology on Twitter and then asking for recommendations on where to get wellness shots and juices in Sydney.

Skip Twitter post by @Pink Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @Pink Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there? Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018 Report

Fans have been showing their support on Pink's Instagram post and praising Justin Timberlake for being there for her.

"klostermannbrenda You do know you owe no one an explanation. Feel better soon❤️"

"kkrause79@justintimberlake very well said!!! ❤️ u both and the talents you have."

It's not the first time Pink has been forced to cancel gigs due to ill health.

In March this year she dropped her Detroit gig because of issues with her voice.

But, the singer has promised to reschedule the cancelled Sydney date later on during her tour and has resumed all her other dates including one for tonight in the city.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.