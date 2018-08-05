Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga has apologised for speaking "too soon" by calling model Rick Genest's death a suicide.

Rick, who died aged 32, was known as Zombie Boy, due to bone and organ tattoos across his body, including skull features on his face.

He was found dead at his home in Montreal, Canada on Wednesday and it was widely reported that he was believed to have killed himself.

Rick appeared in Gaga's Born This Way video in 2011 and the singer said the loss was "beyond devastating."

But a statement on Rick Genest's management Facebook page suggests that "contrary to reports" there's still no official cause of death.

Lady Gaga has now deleted her original tweet which referred to: 'The suicide of friend Rick Genest."

She also wrote about mental health and urged fans to support one another.

"We have to work harder to change the culture, bring mental health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it," she wrote on Twitter.

In two new tweets, the artist apologised to Rick's family.

Skip Twitter post by @ladygaga Out of respect for Rick's family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CJ9AdOJ22j — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2018 Report

She then expressed her condolences and paid tribute to the model again - sharing pictures of the two of them together.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @ladygaga The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace 🙏 You beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/0gXTJ6cHYB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2018 Report

As well as starring in Lady Gaga's video Rick had modelled for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, appeared in Vogue Japan and was once the face of Jay-Z's Rocawear fashion label.

He apparently fell from the balcony at his home, after telling his girlfriend he was going out for a cigarette.

His body was found six days before his 33rd birthday.

But his manager, Karim Leduc told TMZ Genest's family believe his death was an accident.

Leduc said Genest had a "very positive mindset" at the time of his death and was working on several projects, including a new music video and a book of poetry.

