Idris Elba has posted a cryptic tweet suggesting he could be the next James Bond.

Days after reports that a producer of the franchise is tipping him to be 007, he posted: "My name's Elba, Idris Elba".

Fans are taking it as a big hint that he could be about to take on the role when Daniel Craig leaves next year.

There've been rumours linking Idris to the Bond role since 2014, which he's neither confirmed nor denied.

The 45-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek, Luther and The Wire, has in the past said he's too old to take on the famous 007 role.

But, he's never shied away from the speculation and has said he "feels like a national treasure" being associated with Bond.

Earlier this week, reports said Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to take on the role.

Speaking to the Daily Star, director Antoine Fuqua said that Broccoli had told her that she felt that a black actor in the famous role "will happen eventually".

Barbara is the daughter of Albert "Cubby" Broccoli - one of the men who started the official Bond film franchise in the 1960s with Sean Connery in the role.

Fans have been left shaken and stirred by the Idris rumours with some tweeting that he "might just be teasing".

The idea of a black James Bond isn't without controversy - with some people pointing out that that's not how the character was initially portrayed.

"It was created by Ian Fleming and it was his work of art," says David Black who helps run the International James Bond Fan club.

"Surely you should be as true as you can be to what he wanted. Otherwise, where do we end up?"

David Black suggests another role for Idris: "[He] would absolutely make a very good Bond villain," he goes on.

"But I think you've got to keep in reality the context of Bond.

"People picture him as Sean Connery which is probably about as close as Ian Fleming described him."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sean Connery (the first Bond) prepares for a casino scene in Thunderball, the fourth 007 movie

It seems like we've been here before with the Bond rumour mill, but one thing is for sure - it seems Idris is enjoying fuelling the fire.

The next Bond is due out in October 2019 directed by Danny Boyle and it's likely to be Daniel Craig's last, fulfilling his five-film contract.

He was the sixth actor to take on the role after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Daniel Craig has always said he wanted to "go out on a high note."

It's unlikely that we'll know the identity of the next Bond until after Daniel Craig's last outing.

Idris might have a fight on his hands too from actors including Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and Poldark's Aiden Turner.

