Image copyright WWE Image caption Jim Neidhart (right) with tag team partner Bret Hart

WWE wrestler Jim Neidhart has died at the age of 63.

Also known by his stage name The Anvil, Jim was part of the Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law Bret Hart.

The American wrestler was also father to Natalya, a WWE Women's and Divas champion who says her dad was "always a fighter".

The WWE did not share a cause for Jim's death, but paid tribute to him on its Monday night show and urged Natalya to "stay strong".

WWE legend Triple H led the tributes on Twitter, saying: "The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart."

Skip Twitter post by @TripleH The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family...and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018 Report

Jim won two World Tag Team Championships while competing in the 1980s and 90s with Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Bret said he was "stunned and saddened" by the news.

Jim's daughter Natalya said she "can't put into words" how difficult it is to "say goodbye to my dad".

She also thanked fans for messages of support.

Former wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan called Jim "a real friend through the good and bad".

Skip Twitter post by @HulkHogan I am overwhelmed with grief, love and sympathy by the passing of Jim Neidhart. Love and prayers to his family. He was always with me and a real friend through the good and bad. Love and miss you already, Jim. RIP my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 13, 2018 Report

Jim Neidhart started his career as an American footballer before making the move into professional wrestling.

He trained with WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in Canada, teaming up with Stu's sons Bret and Owen Hart.

Jim married their sister Ellie and had three daughters, including wrestler Natalya.

He last competed in the WWE in 1997.

On Monday night's Raw, Ronda Rousey paid tribute to The Anvil.

Skip Youtube post by WWE Warning: Third party content may contain adverts Report End of Youtube post by WWE

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.