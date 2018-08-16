Image copyright Getty Images

It's A-level results day.

Which means these things are happening right now.

Pictures of impossibly happy people jumping in the air

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Least inventive photo ever

Special points if you actually catch people doing this in real life, rather than just for the benefit of a newspaper photographer.

Minus points if you're the one doing it.

Photographers shouting at identical twins

Image copyright Getty Images

They'll be identical. They'll be pretty.

They'll have got respectable grades from a respectable school and their photos will be everywhere.

An eight-year-old who got an A* in physics

Image copyright Getty Images

We don't even want to talk about this.

It's nice for them but it might not be what you need to hear.

A young celebrity putting their great exam results on Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram

It's been the likes of Tom Daley (straight As) and Brooklyn Beckham (passed all his GCSEs) in the past.

Last year, the role fell to Malala Yousafzai, who announced that she'd got into Oxford.

We can imagine the conversation: "What did you get Malala?"

"Three As. And a Nobel Peace Prize."

An old celebrity saying, 'Don't worry, I got rubbish grades'

This year, it's Jeremy Clarkson.

Skip Twitter post by @JeremyClarkson Don’t worry if your A level grades aren’t any good. I got a C and 2 Us. And I’m sitting here deciding which of my Range Rovers to use today — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 16, 2018 Report

Last year, it was also Jeremy Clarkson.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @JeremyClarkson If you didn't get the right A level results, don't worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and my chef is preparing truffles for breakfast. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 17, 2017 Report

In fact, every year it's Jeremy Clarkson.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @JeremyClarkson If your A level results are disappointing, don't worry. I got a C and two Us, and I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2016 Report

Looks like he has a tweet ready to go every year. Wonder if he's scheduled 2019's tweet yet?

Skip Twitter post 4 by @JeremyClarkson If your A level results aren't great, be cheered by the fact that I got a C and two Us. And I'm currently sitting in a villa in St Tropez. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 13, 2015 Report

Did you know Jeremy Clarkson got a C and two Us?

Skip Twitter post 5 by @JeremyClarkson If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 14, 2014 Report

Teachers/family members/friends' parents asking about 'the future'

Seriously? This gets tired quickly.

This time should be about being relieved the whole ordeal is over, enjoying your last month with your friends and going to the pub.

Especially going to the pub.

Braggy parents Facebook-ing their children's results at 8am. TOO SOON

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Exam results: The highs, lows and... embarrassing mums

Reason #7,594 why you shouldn't be friends with your mum on Facebook.

People saying 'exams are getting easier'

Image copyright PA

It won't take someone long to say this and, if you've spent two years working towards this day, you'll be delighted to hear their opinion.

Should you wish to reply, try this...

Prof Alan Smithers, director of University of Buckingham's Centre for Education and Employment Research, says: "Ofqual is propping up the grades of the new tougher A-levels, so overall the results are likely to be close to what they were last year. If, anything, they are likely to go down."

All joking aside, if you didn't get the results you wanted it's not the end of the world.

And you can always go to BBC Advice for information on exams and exam results.

A version of this article originally appeared on Newsbeat on 18 August 2016.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.