Lena Dunham marked nine months since having a full hysterectomy by sharing three nude selfies on her Instagram.

The Girls star, who had the surgery at 31, revealed she'd been "battling endometriosis for a decade" in February.

Endometriosis is a condition that affects one in 10 women in the UK and can cause painful or heavy periods, fatigue, bowel and bladder problems and infertility.

"I've never celebrated the nine-month anniversary of anything," Lena wrote about having surgery to remove her womb.

"I realised last night why that number feels so funny, I won't ever do it the way I planned to."

In one of the photos Lena also showed off an "RIP Judy" tattoo, which is the name Lena says she and her friend gave her uterus.

"Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I've ever given it credit for," she added.

"Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day."

Image copyright Sofie Hartley Image caption Sofie says having her son Jacob was 'a journey'

Sofie Hartley, 27, spoke to Newsbeat earlier this year about her own desire to get a total hysterectomy - an operation to remove her womb - to help ease the symptoms of her condition.

Sofie has a son, but like many women with endometriosis she struggled to conceive and had three miscarriages.

"I had to ask myself what was more important - having more children or being healthy and being there for my son," she said.

"If a hysterectomy takes away potentially some of the burden of my bad health, to me it's worth doing that, to be happy and healthy for my son.

"I hope that one day I will be able to have a hysterectomy."

Image copyright Endometriosis UK Image caption This diagram shows how endometriosis builds up around the fallopian tubes and ovaries

While a hysterectomy may be the right decision for some women, the operation itself is a controversial issue.

"A hysterectomy is not a cure for endometriosis," says Emma Cox, chief executive at Endometriosis UK.

"While it is different for every woman, quite often it's not the womb itself that's affected, it's other organs, such as on the bowel, potentially the bladder, etc."

"What that means is if someone has a hysterectomy, taking out what could be a healthy organ, it could actually leave the rest of the endometriosis there."

Emma advises anyone thinking about the procedure to speak to an endometriosis specialist and to make yourself aware of the long term implications of a hysterectomy.

"It's about seeking advice, being aware that a hysterectomy is not a cure for endometriosis and then going through with support from a medical professional about the options."

