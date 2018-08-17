Image copyright Getty Images

Liam Payne is giving his much-anticipated album an overhaul following his split from Cheryl.

The 24-year-old was expected to release his debut album in September but now says some of the songs on there "felt from another age".

"I'm determined for my debut album to truly represent me," he wrote.

Liam and Cheryl announced they were going their "separate ways" in July after more than two years together, calling it a "tough decision" to make.

The One Direction star appeared to reference the break-up in his tweet announcing the album's changes.

"As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me.

"I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another age.

"I'm now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final new songs on the record."

Since One Direction have been on a break, Liam has achieved two UK top 10 singles, and fans are eager to get their hands on his debut album.

They don't have too long to wait for new music though.

The singer used the opportunity to announce an EP, titled First Time, which will feature four new songs.

"In the meantime, this EP is a collection of songs that I'm really proud of and want you all to hear," Liam said.

His fans offered support following his public break-up with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

The 34-year-old, who's also expected to be releasing new music later this year, and Liam released almost identical statements confirming their split in July.

The pair started their relationship in 2016, but it came under heavy tabloid scrutiny.

In February, Liam and Cheryl were accused of putting on a "stunt" with an affectionate display at the Brit Awards.

Liam later admitted that they had their relationship "struggles".

"Of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is.

"But we go through them together as a family and that's the most important thing for me," he told ES Magazine.

Announcing their split, the former couple asked that people respect the privacy of their son Bear, who was born in March last year.

