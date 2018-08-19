Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande broke down in tears when talking about last year's Manchester attack and its aftermath.

Speaking about her track Get Well Soon, the singer said: "People are permanently affected by this stuff. It changes everything."

A suicide bombing killed 22 people at her concert in May 2017 at the Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande has since said she she's coping with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Image copyright Getty Images

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 Radio, the 25-year-old said her song is "about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety.

"I just wanted to do something to make people feel good - and less alone."

She added: "I just wanted to give people a hug musically.

"I feel like the lyrics can be kind of corny when I talk about wanting to hug you and stuff, but I do."

Skip Twitter post by @ArianaGrande isss ab my anxiety. i felt like i was floating for like 3 months last year & not in a nice way. like i outside my body? was v scary and i couldn’t breathe well. so it’s ab that. & lots of voices in my head singin. i hope it comforts ppl who hear it pls ☁️ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 29, 2018 Report

Two weeks after the attack, Ariana Grande put on the One Love Manchester concert, which featured acts including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

"You try not to give into fear because obviously that's the whole point of being here - that was the point of finishing my tour," she said.

"You want to not be afraid, because of course that's what [the terrorists] want. If you give them that, then they've won.

"But the truth is, it's scary. It's scary going anywhere. You look at places differently."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson earlier this year

The artist also said that having so much security makes her feel "inhuman".

"I don't like it. I know people are trying to take care of me but I want to escape with my friends and run around and be free."

