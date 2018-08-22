Image copyright Getty Images

Post Malone has hit out at trolls who "wished death" upon him after his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing.

The rapper was travelling to the UK to appear at Reading and Leeds festivals when the incident happened.

The jet was en route from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Luton Airport when it reportedly blew two tyres.

It was diverted to make an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport, in Newburgh.

Writing on Twitter, he thanked people for their prayers but said he couldn't believe "how many people wished death on me on this website".

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the G-IV aircraft had landed safely and it would be investigating the incident.

Fans turned up at the airport and cheered when the jet, which was carrying 16 people, touched down.

They also took to Twitter to post messages hoping he would be okay.

NYC Aviation, an organisation that reports on aviation news, said on Twitter that the jet made a "textbook landing" and ambulance crews attended as a "precautionary measure".

Post Malone reportedly spoke to US website TMZ after the incident.

He said: "I hate flying in general. I don't even know what to say man, I'm shook."

He praised the team on the aircraft, adding: "We're here on Earth and I need a beer and I need some wine at the same time mixed together."

Post Malone is due to perform at Reading Festival on Friday and then at Leeds Festival on Saturday.

He'll play on the main stage alongside the likes of Fall Out Boy, Travis Scott, The Kooks and the Wombats.

