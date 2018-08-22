Kendall Jenner responds to backlash from models
Kendall Jenner says her words were "twisted" in an interview with Love Magazine, after being accused of shaming her fellow models.
The Kardashian clan member was quoted talking about her "super selective" approach to doing fashion shows.
She has since tweeted saying that her comments were meant to be "entirely complimentary".
Kendall said that many models have "inspired" her and that she wants everyone to "win" and "slay always".
"I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season," the 22-year-old had told Love.
"More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."
She also said that she "was on the verge of a mental breakdown".
But the comments have since stirred up a discussion about privilege in the fashion industry.
British model Leomie Anderson's thoughts on Kendall's interview have been liked more than 40,000 times.
And American model Teddy Quinlivan used her Instagram Story to respond to Kendall.
"Models don't just come from Calabasas… they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee.
"Making disparaging comments about your peers doesn't lead to growth or unity, which our regulation-less industry desperately needs."
Many people have tweeted criticism about Kendall and her "privilege", even after her apology.
However other people say the media is to blame for the ways in which she is presented.
Kendall Jenner has been modelling since she was 14 when she was signed by Wilhelmina Models.
She was named the highest paid model by Forbes in 2017, overtaking Gisele Bundchen who had been the highest paid model for 15 years.
Newsbeat has contacted Love Magazine for comment.
