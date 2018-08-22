Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner says her words were "twisted" in an interview with Love Magazine, after being accused of shaming her fellow models.

The Kardashian clan member was quoted talking about her "super selective" approach to doing fashion shows.

She has since tweeted saying that her comments were meant to be "entirely complimentary".

Kendall said that many models have "inspired" her and that she wants everyone to "win" and "slay always".

Skip Twitter post by @KendallJenner I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @KendallJenner I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018 Report

"I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season," the 22-year-old had told Love.

"More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

She also said that she "was on the verge of a mental breakdown".

But the comments have since stirred up a discussion about privilege in the fashion industry.

British model Leomie Anderson's thoughts on Kendall's interview have been liked more than 40,000 times.

Skip Twitter post by @Leomie_Anderson I’m shocked but not surprised by this attitude. Not everyone gets to skip castings, get paid more than everyone else and generally work less- it’s not about being “selective”, it’s about not having to put the work in but still receiving all the campaigns and editorials. https://t.co/13WsCRUNT5 — l. anderson (@Leomie_Anderson) August 20, 2018 Report

And American model Teddy Quinlivan used her Instagram Story to respond to Kendall.

"Models don't just come from Calabasas… they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee.

"Making disparaging comments about your peers doesn't lead to growth or unity, which our regulation-less industry desperately needs."

Many people have tweeted criticism about Kendall and her "privilege", even after her apology.

Skip Twitter post by @FashionMaven88 Like your tone deaf Pepsi commercial was taken out of context? DO BETTER. You’re too privileged, with all the access to information in the world, to be so utterly tone deaf and self unaware. Grow up. You and your whole entire vapid culture vulturing family. — Mavelous (@FashionMaven88) August 22, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @IsTheRealF Many of "those girls" leave their country to fight for what they want and have to work. TO WORK, a verb that you don't know at all because this is a game for you, this was never your dream. You are just a lucky one. #KendallJenner @KendallJenner — Same (@IsTheRealF) August 21, 2018 Report

However other people say the media is to blame for the ways in which she is presented.

Skip Twitter post by @intactmaria No. This happens. Media twists famous people’s words to create drama because drama means money. Since you weren’t there to hear what she said at least give her the benefit of the doubt and appreciate she apologized. That’s what matters. — 🌼 (@intactmaria) August 21, 2018 Report

Kendall Jenner has been modelling since she was 14 when she was signed by Wilhelmina Models.

She was named the highest paid model by Forbes in 2017, overtaking Gisele Bundchen who had been the highest paid model for 15 years.

Newsbeat has contacted Love Magazine for comment.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.