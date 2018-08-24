This weekend Fall Out Boy will play the main stage at Reading and Leeds for the sixth time.

They were last there in 2016 when they co-headlined with Biffy Clyro. This time they've got the top spot all to themselves.

"It's not sunk in, it's such a big thing," says bassist Pete Wentz.

"I remember when we'd play there and be like, 'There goes Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails - he's headlining Reading and Leeds'."

So how do work your way up the bill and survive years at the festival? Here are Pete's tips.

Be Mr Nice Guy backstage

Since first appearing at the festival in 2006, Fall Out Boy have never played anywhere but the main stage.

Pete claims there's a simple secret to that longevity.

"Being nice goes a really long way.

"When they're picking between two artists, they're going to pick the one that wasn't super difficult to work with. That's just so important."

It's not always your crowd

Pete also says one of the main things to keep in mind is that not everyone is there to see you.

"You're probably playing to a bunch of people that aren't hardcore fans... it's your chance to earn a crowd.

"You have to treat that a little differently to your own show."

Mix with the other bands

Image caption Fall Out Boy used to tour with Skrillex's old band before he went solo

This year's line-up also includes Panic at the Disco.

They're "festival buddies" with Fall Out Boy but Pete says Reading and Leeds is a great chance to mingle with bands from across the line-up.

"Travis Scott's playing on our day, it would be cool to meet up with him," Pete says.

Smaller bands should keep an eye out for Pete and co standing at the side of the stage during their sets because apparently the band is "pretty easy going".

"There's a lot of up-and-coming bands that will end up being massive and you get to check them out and hang out before everyone else does so I recommend doing that.

"If you want to hang out, we're down to hang out."

Prepare for the weather

The forecast for this year's festival looks pretty mixed but Pete suggests sunblock is a must for any bands playing during the day, and of course don't forget boots because "that place gets pretty muddy".

"Oh, and you can never have enough wet wipes!" he adds.

"Wet wipes are your friend at a festival."

