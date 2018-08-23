Chris Ingham: YouTuber denies grooming

YouTuber Chris Ingham has denied grooming accusations in a lengthy video posted to his channel.

Ingham, who runs the Ingham Family channel with his wife Sarah, has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to teenage fans.

This is the first time Ingham has made a video about the allegations.

He explicitly denied being "a sexual predator" but did not mention the messages, which were printed by The Sun in July.

He said: "I am not a sexual groomer. I am not a paedophile. I am not a kiddy fiddler. I am not a sexual predator. Or any of the other ridiculous crap I have seen written about me online."

In the 20-minute long video, Ingham says he has not spoken about the allegations because of legal advice.

He claimed his address and phone number had been posted to the internet.

Ingham also claimed he was held for three hours in an Australian airport after an anonymous tip off claimed he was on the run from British police.

Police are not investigating Ingham - they told the Sun:

At no point in the video did he reference the texts he is claimed to have sent.

The Sun alleged he sent texts to a 16-year-old asking her to "sneak out" of her mum's hotel and meet him in the middle of the night.

The family's YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers and often features the couple's children.