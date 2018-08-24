Image copyright YouTube

YouTuber Chris Ingham has denied grooming accusations in a 20-minute video posted to his channel.

The 34-year old who runs The Ingham Family channel with his wife Sarah, has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to teenage fans.

This is the first time he has made a video addressing the allegations.

The dad-of-three explicitly denied being "a sexual predator" but did not mention the messages, which were printed earlier this year.

In July, The Sun claimed he sent texts to a 16-year-old asking her to "sneak out" of her mum's hotel and meet him in the middle of the night.

Speaking in the video, he says the only reason he hasn't said anything about the claims is because of "legal advice" to stay quiet.

He makes no direct mention of the newspaper story - but insists he's done nothing wrong.

Content is not available

"Have I ever done anything that could be classed as sexually grooming somebody? No. Hell no. Of course I haven't," he says.

"Am I a paedophile? No. Hell no. Am I a sexual predator? No.

"Have I ever done anything that could be classed as being sexually inappropriate to anybody? No."

More than one million people subscribe to The Ingham Family on YouTube - which documents their everyday life together.

In a statement to Newsbeat, Sussex Police said: "Police received a report on July 9 that a 16-year-old girl had been contacted on social media while on holiday.

"The person who made contact with her was also believed to be a British man.

"The contacts were of a sexual nature, however they did not meet in person. As the girl was over 16, no offences have been committed."

Newsbeat has asked Chris Ingham for a comment but he hasn't got back to us.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.