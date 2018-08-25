Image copyright Getty Images

You could forgive The Regrettes for never wanting to tour in the UK again - after all their possessions were stolen outside a venue.

Back in May, thieves in Birmingham took their van containing all their music gear and luggage.

"It was right at the beginning of our UK tour," says Sage Chavis. "We were just a few shows in."

As well as musical instruments, they lost phones, laptops, passports and all their clothes.

The group are now back in the UK, playing at Reading and Leeds festival.

The foursome - Sage, Lydia Night, Sage, Genessa Gariano, Drew Thomsen - had just loaded in all their gear and were about to soundcheck.

"A lot of it was material, expensive items, but there was clothing that was special to us. Stuff we can't get back."

Lydia believes it was two men who were lingering near the venue who "kept yelling" at them.

With no clothes, the band stocked up… at Primark. It was their introduction to a British high street staple.

"Luckily it was five minutes round the corner. We got pyjamas and a t-shirt but later we went back.

"We love it. We were actually talking about going back again." According to the band, the thieves still haven't been caught.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band released their debut studio album in 2017

Undeterred by the incident, the band played to an energetic afternoon crowd at Reading and Leeds.

They remain one of the relatively few female fronted acts to perform on the Main Stage across the weekend.

They agree that more girls on this year's line up overall is progress and has been needed "for a long time".

Lydia says "the more normal it is to younger girls, the more they will want to do it without thinking 'I need to make a change'".

The boss of Reading and Leeds, Melvin Benn, has launched a project called ReBalance which aims to get more female artists into the industry, by offering studio time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Long running West End musical Phantom of the Opera is Sage's favourite.

Having recently contributed to one of the recent Hamildrops (a monthly release of music connected to the musical Hamilton), the band also revealed their shameless love of musicals.

Lydia admits she's a huge Grease 2 fan, even though she says everyone "hates on it".

Sage's favourite is even more old school… she loves Phantom of the Opera.

"Wicked was the first one I saw, but Phantom was the one I died over".

