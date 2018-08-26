Image copyright Getty Images

After being given a final warning over his use of the N-word, less than a week later Rodrigo Alves was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Channel 5 said there had been a "further incident" and he wouldn't be returning.

He was shown entering the famous diary room, but didn't return, as housemates were told to pack his things.

The man known as The Human Ken Doll isn't the only star to make a one-way trip to the diary room.

So which well-known faces have had their time in the house cut short?

Christopher Biggins

Well known and widely liked as a panto star and actor, Christopher Biggins entered the house in 2016.

Previous reality TV trips had gone well. He won the seventh series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2007.

But he was sent home early from the house for using "unacceptable language."

He was warned three times for comments which could cause "widespread offence" and the final one involved a conversation where he said Aids was "a bisexual disease".

He's still been a regular on television since, with appearances on the 2017 ITV documentary series, Gone To Pot American Road Trip, The Wright Stuff and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy Jackson starred in the hugely popular 90's American series Baywatch

Jeremy Jackson's time in the house was so controversial it ended with a police caution.

The Baywatch actor was thrown out of the 2015 series after opening glamour model Chloe Goodman's dressing gown.

He later expressed his regret over the incident, but Hertfordshire Police confirmed he had been cautioned for common assault.

In 2017 it was reported that Jackson was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five years probation, after stabbing a woman during an argument in 2015.

Ken Morley

Ken Morley played Reg Holdsworth in Coronation Street for six years

The 2015 series was an eventful one, with Jeremy Jackson not the only housemate to be kicked out.

Best known for playing a well loved Coronation Street character, Ken Morley's time in the house was much shorter than his stay on the cobbles.

The actor, who was 71 at the time, used the N-word and was removed.

Media watchdog Ofcom told Newsbeat they had received more than 200 complaints about his behaviour in the house before he was eventually ordered out.

Ken's son even posted a Facebook apology for his dad's behaviour.

Prior to Big Brother he had a guest role in Benidorm and was a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef, but he hasn't made a notable TV appearance since his removal from the Channel 5 show.

Tila Tequila

Glamour model Tila Tequila entered the UK vs US themed 2015 edition

Tila Tequila barely lasted a day in the house back in 2015.

As early as launch night fans took to social media questioning why she had been invited to take part.

It was reported that she'd previously expressed support for Hitler.

At the time a Channel 5 spokesperson said they didn't know about her views.

"When they were brought to our attention, she was called for a discussion with producers and subsequently removed from the house," the spokesperson said.

She has since rebranded herself as Tornado Thien, but her television career has never recovered.

