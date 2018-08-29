Image copyright Laurie Children's Hospital/Reuters

A terminally ill girl has successfully undergone heart surgery days after a visit from Drake.

"Sofia is out of surgery! Surgery went well. She received a really good, strong heart," a message on Sofia Sanchez's Go Fund Me page said.

The 11-year-old had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which causes heart failure.

Last week she shared pictures alongside Drake after he visited her at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The news that Sofia was set to receive a new heart was announced via an emotional Instagram video.

Sofia says that one of her birthday wishes - to meet Drake - did happen, but she was still waiting for the other one, to receive a heart.

"Guess what?" her mum says. "It happened today."

"I am getting a heart mom? Oh my god," she shrieked after hearing the news.

The 11-year-old became known around the world after meeting Drake.

The Canadian rapper visited her after she used the hospital's blog to make her birthday wishes.

"I've been here for seven weeks and I just had open heart surgery because I have heart failure," said Sofia.

She also did the Kiki challenge - which is performed to Drake's In My Feelings - in the hope that he would see it and meet her.

Drake, who was in Chicago for a series of concerts, granted her wish when he arrived at the hospital.

As well as commenting on Sofia's video about receiving a new heart, Drake also shouted her out during a concert in New York on Tuesday night.

"Sofia, if they get this clip out to you I love you and I'm happy for you," he said on stage.

Drake is known for his acts of kindness.

In February, he gave a young student a $50,000 (£36,000) scholarship after reading one of her essays.

And his video for God's Plan also showed the rapper surprising people in Miami with money - after he decided to give away the entire $1m (£780,000) budget for the video.

