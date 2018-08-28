Image copyright Getty Images

Fans know that Ed Sheeran likes to keep his personal life private.

But this time he's taken it a step further: He hinted that he may have got married to fiancée Cherry Seaborn in secret.

In an interview with Access Online, Ed was asked if he had picked a date for his wedding, after he announced his engagement in January.

The singer then held up his hand and showed that he was wearing a wedding ring.

The interviewer congratulated him and called the news "exciting", to which Ed replied "yeah" and smiled.

The star added that he "never really does anything too public anyway" when asked how he managed to "sneak that one".

Ed Sheeran announced he was engaged to his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn seven months ago.

Cherry is a hockey player and has played for England's Under 21 team, helping them earn a bronze medal in the European Championships.

He wrote in an Instagram post about the engagement that they "are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well".

The couple met in school and got together in 2015.

Ed admitted last year that this was the first time he'd "ever actually had the time to fall in love properly".

His 2017 album Divide was last year's biggest-selling album, shifting 2.7 million copies in the UK alone.

Earlier today, the singer told the BBC that he won't be releasing an official album next year, but that we can expect new music in some form - "something that's not what I usually do".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.