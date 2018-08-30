Image copyright Perou Image caption Rapper Bexey is from Romford in east London

Nine months on from the death of Lil Peep, rapper Bexey says he thinks about his best friend "every single day".

He was on Lil Peep's tour bus just hours before he died in November 2017 at the age of 21.

The two were good friends and frequent collaborators.

"As soon as I wake up, when I go to sleep, whatever I do, I always feel him around me," says 22-year-old Bexey, who's from Romford, east London.

He chatted to Newsbeat backstage after an energetic set at Reading Festival and says he and Peep "had a strong connection".

"That connection doesn't die. Energy doesn't die."

He calls Peep his "brother" and says he taught him "to be more direct" with his music.

Bexey channelled some of those feelings into the heartbreaking song Letter To Peep - in which he addressed those who accused him of filming Peep's body and posting the video onto Instagram stories.

"Put the camera on you to see that you was fallin' asleep. Everyday of that tour, like you usually do," he rapped, saying he would never film a dead body.

Bexey doesn't like people to pigeonhole his sound, saying he doesn't want to be referred to as "a post-cloud rap emo rapper".

"People love cramming things into boxes to make them feel comfortable."

His influences range from Kid Cudi, to Red Hot Chili Peppers, to his dad's favourite band, Thin Lizzy. He even has a picture of the 1970s frontman Phil Lynott on his forearm and says he listens to his music "every single day".

Weirdness is also encouraged - he wants people to embrace it - and says he's "never dressed a certain way to please a certain crowd".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption When he's not on stage, rapper Bexey stays in playing God Of War

At the moment, his hair is inspired by the Prodigy's Keith Flint in their Firestarter video. You also can't help but notice his extensive collection of creepy contact lenses.

"I have about 20 pairs but I like the jet black ones the best," he says.

To some they're scary in a Japanese horror film kind of way. To Bexey, they're "cute".

Despite his popularity in the US, he still lives at home and says he doesn't go out much.

Instead, he's put aside Fortnite and is currently immersed in God Of War, the updated version of the original PS2 game. He says he sometimes plays games from "8am to 10pm" without breaking.

His choice of gaming snack? Frozen grapes.

"I don't eat grapes normally anymore. If you freeze them, they will change your life. Eat them frozen."

