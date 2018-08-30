Image caption Singer Mario Cuomo (left) and bassist Grant Brinner are among those accused of sexual abuse which they deny

The Orwells have split up after allegations of sexual abuse were made against the band.

A Reddit post accusing singer Mario Cuomo, drummer Henry Brinner and bassist Grant Brinner of "misconduct and homophobia" during shows and video shoots was published over the weekend.

The band said they "emphatically deny these baseless allegations" suggesting the claims were "a personal attack".

They've since posted "The Orwells have disbanded" across social media.

Their initial statement, which was released a few days before the band announced they had broken up on Wednesday, addressed allegations of sexual misconduct.

It said: "While callow altercations and vulgar language we've used in the past must be recognised and owned up to, the accusations of sexual assault are completely unfounded.

"No member of this band has ever acted without consent or maliciously taken advantage of anyone."

The band encouraged anyone who's been affected by sexual abuse to speak up.

But they added: "We also encourage everyone to be cautious of the things they read and say on the Internet.

"No victim of abuse should be hesitant to make their voice heard and if someone does feel that we've hurt them, we encourage them to contact us properly and privately (not via social media or anonymously), as to respect their identity."

The group haven't released anymore details about the decision process behind the split but have cancelled a planned show in their home city of Chicago in November.

"Out of respect to our friends at the Metro we will be cancelling our November show," they tweeted.

"All ticket buyers will be refunded immediately."

