Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chadwick Boseman and Chris Hemsworth

Chadwick Boseman took one of the main prizes at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The Black Panther actor took International man, while Olly Alexander from Years and Years was awarded with the live act award.

The prizes recognise men and woman across sport, politics, entertainment and of course style.

Dua Lipa also won best solo artist with Jorja Smith named breakthrough solo artist.

Image copyright Getty Images

Speaking after his win, Chadwick spoke about how he's dealing with the increased profile.

"Day to day, it's a different experience. You try to keep things the same and they are, you're still living, breathing, eating, loving your family and friends but it is a little bit different when you go outside."

Rose McGowan became the first woman to win the Inspiration prize, for her role in the MeToo movement, since making claims against the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which he denies.

Image copyright Getty Images

The actress said it had been a "fight" since coming forward, and that she felt "emotionally, I was a bit more like a man".

"The weight is very heavy," she said. "It's been a fight. It's been a fight every goddamned day. Some fights, and justice, that's worth it.

"You cry a couple of tears, you pull up your bootstraps and you march on and that's what I did."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McMafia star James Norton said the Time's Up and Me Too movements have shown the need for a "recalibration" in gender relations.

Off the back of Rose McGowan's recognition, actor James Norton said there also needs to be a conversation about how young men think about masculinity.

"There has to be a recalibration," he said. "And I think people who are going to pay that cost are white men, like myself.

"You occasionally hear people who just go: 'It's not my fault, I didn't cause this, I'm a modern man, I stand for progress etc', but I think at the end of the day if it's going to happen, a cost is going to have to be paid and someone is going to pay it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Prince of Wales was recognised for his charity work.

Winners list in full:

HRH The Prince of Wales - Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award For Services To Philanthropy

Dua Lipa - Solo Artist

Charles Jeffrey - Breakthrough Designer

Chadwick Boseman - International Man

David Lammy - Politician

Harry Kane - Sportsman

Tom Bateman - Breakthrough Actor

Jonathan Yeo - Gallery Artist

Sacha Baron Cohen - Editor's Special Award

Michael Wolff - Writer

Jorja Smith - Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist

Johnny Marr - Lifetime Achievement

Rose McGowan - Inspiration

Naomi Campbell - Fashion Icon

John Legend - Most Stylish Man

Daniel Kaluuya - Actor

Elisabeth Moss - TV Actor

Donatella Versace - Designer

Jeff Goldblum - Icon

