Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How much does Facebook know about you? And should you be worried about your data?

Listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 1 Xtra's Newsbeat are getting a rare chance to question Facebook executives in London this week.

It's thought the data of up to 87 million people worldwide was improperly shared with the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, apologised and said the company has "made mistakes" and said there'd been a "breach of trust".

There've also been questions about how Facebook polices what its users see - whether that's fake news or graphic images.

Of course, many users worry about their safety too.

Only last week, the Commander of London's Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said she wanted social media companies to improve information sharing with police. It was after the mother of a murdered schoolgirl criticised Facebook for not sharing the password of a suspect.

Are you aged 18-30 and want to ask Facebook something? Send your question to newsbeat@bbc.co.uk.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.