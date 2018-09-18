Image copyright Getty Images Image caption WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders

Police are investigating a video which appears to show world boxing champion Billy Joe Saunders offering a woman drugs.

The footage shows the boxer inside a Rolls Royce encouraging a woman to punch a passer-by and perform a sex act on his friend in exchange for "crack".

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said it is aware of the "sickening" video and a full investigation will be carried out.

The 29-year-old boxer has apologised.

The British Boxing Board of Control has charged the WBO middleweight champion with misconduct and is organising a hearing for next week.

In the video, the boxer tells the woman he will give her £150 worth of "crack cocaine" in exchange for his demands.

He asks her if she would be willing to perform a sex act on his friend and punch a man walking past, who he claims is a "paedophile".

Billy Joe Saunders asks the woman to swear not to tell anyone who gave her the drugs and she agrees.

After she hits the passer-by, the boxer tells her the man is not a paedophile and then drives off with his friends laughing.

Billy Joe Saunders represented Team GB at the Beijing Olympics in 2008

There is no evidence that Billy Joe Saunders was in possession of any drugs or intended to supply drugs to the woman.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating where a woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public.

"Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film."

Billy Joe Saunders has been the WBO middleweight world champion since 2015. He is due to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade on 20 October in Boston.

