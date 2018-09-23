Stefflon Don is cancelling "a lot of stuff" to commit to tour rehearsals.

Speaking to Newsbeat at 1Xtra Live, she says: "I'm having a two month serious prep so I can get everything bang on with the choreography."

It's her second tour this year and she's hoping to bring out the likes of Skepta, Ne-Yo and French Montana on stage with her.

"I'm trying to bring out everybody I've collaborated with. It's my biggest tour and I'm not joking," she laughs.

She says she's slid in the DMs on Twitter with everyone she's worked with and they all say they'll join her.

"I've been hollering people and they're all like 'Yeah, yeah, of course,'" she says backstage.

"I want it to be a moment the audience will never forget. I love to put on a show and I want people to see I'm really serious."

Last month, a school used in the rapper's video for Pretty Girl said it was seeking legal advice after getting complaints about the "highly inappropriate" content filmed.

One scene depicts her smoking cannabis which Mill Hill School said "popularises everything which good schools should be against".

Newsbeat was told Stefflon Don couldn't talk about the incident or comment further.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.