Love Island's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen have got married.

The pair, who met on the 2016 series of the reality TV show, wed in front of 98 guests at Gosfield Hall in Essex on 15 September.

Speaking to OK magazine, Olivia said the big day was "overwhelmingly perfect" while Alex said it felt like they were "in a movie".

The couple, who were runners-up on their series, are the first pair from the ITV2 show to get married.

Olivia and Alex were joined by Gabby Allen, who appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, and TOWIE's Pete Wicks for their big day.

The groom arrived by helicopter and the bride wore a fishtail wedding dress by designer Enzoani.

Speaking in the latest issue of OK magazine, Olivia said: "The wedding was overwhelmingly perfect. It feels like it didn't happen because it was so perfect.

"I had a vision and it all fitted into place like a puzzle. I was totally speechless the day after."

Alex added: "I can't describe it with words. It felt like we were in a movie. It was surreal."

The couple, who are currently on honeymoon in Sri Lanka, have built up huge careers since appearing on the show.

They both model for popular fashion brands and have 3.2 million followers on Instagram between them.

Olivia said their careers mean starting a family will have to wait.

"Next year is going to be even bigger than this year.

"There are loads of things in the pipeline that I can't reveal yet.

"I know you can't quite beat the wedding, but career-wise we've got so much going on. Kids are going to have to wait, I'm afraid."

