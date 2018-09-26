Image copyright Will Smith/YouTube

Will Smith has celebrated turning 50 in style.

Bungee jumping probably isn't everyone's cup of tea, but at least he won't forget his big day in a hurry.

And this wasn't a standard bungee jump, the star decided to do it out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon, watched by his family and friends.

Will shared the moment on his YouTube channel and once he'd made the jump but was still dangling he said: "It goes from pure terror to pure bliss."

Image copyright Will Smith/YouTube

The video is called Will Smith: The Jump.

A warning, there's some language in the video that you might find offensive.

Image copyright Will Smith/YouTube Image caption Will Smith seconds before the jump

Just before the jump he seemed a little nervous, but he soon got into it and blew kisses to the crowd.

His wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his three kids Trey, Jaden and Willow were watching, along with his friend Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Doing a bungee while attached to a helicopter added an extra element of danger because the helicopter is constantly moving.

Hanging off the edge of the helicopter, Will took a little sneak peek down the canyon and shook his head, shouting: "Never look down!"

But once he'd taken the plunge he seemed to have forgotten his fear and what happened during the test.

He posted on Instagram before the jump that they were testing with a dummy, but the dummy's leg fell off during it.

Image copyright Will Smith/YouTube

Once he made it on the crash mat and was detached from the helicopter his family and friends looked relieved.

They then watched a video of the jump, with Will and Alfonso doing some post-jump analysis.

Will said: "You have to commit.

"Life is hard, you might get hurt, your heart might get broken, you might lose your job, but you've still got to commit."

And commit he did, he was challenged by Yes theory to do the jump.

He performed the bungee jump to raise awareness of the charity Global Citizen, which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Will's jump is raising money to support a project called Education Cannot Wait, it provides children in crisis-affected areas access to education.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.